Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9
Crime

FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
9th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Cyril Nicholas John Chapman

Patrick Dwayne Bligh

Dylan William Absalom

Clancy Margaret Rose Carew

Nathan Chapman

Denzel Eric Charles Carlo

Ryan Harley Frahm

Scott Victor Stevens-Power

Daniel Burdon

Zephaniah Herbert Graham

Devan Morgan

Trent James D'Arby Spies

Peter Raymond Smith

Tristin Reginald Boole

Christopher James Webb

William Norman Isaacs

Desma Laverne May Reynolds

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9

