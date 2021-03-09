FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Cyril Nicholas John Chapman
Patrick Dwayne Bligh
Dylan William Absalom
Clancy Margaret Rose Carew
Nathan Chapman
Denzel Eric Charles Carlo
Ryan Harley Frahm
Scott Victor Stevens-Power
Daniel Burdon
Zephaniah Herbert Graham
Devan Morgan
Trent James D'Arby Spies
Peter Raymond Smith
Tristin Reginald Boole
Christopher James Webb
William Norman Isaacs
Desma Laverne May Reynolds
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9