Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16
Crime

FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
16th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Gemma Vogel

Jenai Purcell

Cedric Septiumus Ernest Davies

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16

 

