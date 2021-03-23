FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Marion Miriam Anita Ron Burke
Sarah Anne Lyne
James Gregory Nolan
Steven Kerry Langton
Olga Lucille Chambers
Melena Carol Phineasa
Maureen Jessica Gyemore
William Norman Gorham
Isaiah Bond
Grant George Meiers
Joseph Douglas George Wragge
Lesleigh Linda Faye E Fisher
Brooke Michelle Elizabeth Hertrick
Liam Norman Gene Byers
Richard Vincent Murray
Wayne Robert Green
Yarran O'Rourke
Craig Gordon Hopkins
Branden John Hedley Prescott
Martin Kuchtin
Shannara Ann Mcgrady
Kyle Shane Lindenberg
Zephaniah Herbert Graham
Corbin Shane Schafferius
Magenta Rae June Fisher
Robert Joseph Somers
Nahum Glen Joel Chapman
Kacee Maddison Oberle
Jonathan Rex Hunt
Susan Joy Nielsen
