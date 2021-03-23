FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Marion Miriam Anita Ron Burke

Sarah Anne Lyne

James Gregory Nolan

Steven Kerry Langton

Olga Lucille Chambers

Melena Carol Phineasa

Maureen Jessica Gyemore

William Norman Gorham

Isaiah Bond

Grant George Meiers

Joseph Douglas George Wragge

Lesleigh Linda Faye E Fisher

Brooke Michelle Elizabeth Hertrick

Liam Norman Gene Byers

Richard Vincent Murray

Wayne Robert Green

Yarran O'Rourke

Craig Gordon Hopkins

Branden John Hedley Prescott

Martin Kuchtin

Shannara Ann Mcgrady

Kyle Shane Lindenberg

Zephaniah Herbert Graham

Corbin Shane Schafferius

Magenta Rae June Fisher

Robert Joseph Somers

Nahum Glen Joel Chapman

Kacee Maddison Oberle

Jonathan Rex Hunt

Susan Joy Nielsen

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 23