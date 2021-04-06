Menu
Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6
FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Catherine Ruth Sandow

Richard Ian Bridges

Brooke Michelle Elizabeth Hertrick

Michelle Catherine Bligh

Derek James Jerome

Jason Edward Reimers

Aaron John Taylor

Nathan Troy Cobbo

Dylan William Absalom

Rolland Frank Doctor

Jon Richard Thomas Faulkner

Tyler Jack Wilkinson

Scott Victor Stevens-Power

Geoffrey William Bradley

Darren Arthur Bricknell

Cyril Nicholas John Chapman

Elizabeth Eva Luck

Melena Carol Phineasa

Callum Kiah Wentriro

Nigel Andrew Lovegrove

Scott Anthony Owens

Maureen Jessica Gyemore

Danielle Diane Georgetown

Arshell Colin Hopkins

Raad Kell,Raymond Mott

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6

