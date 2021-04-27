FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Wayne Robert Green

Arshell Colin Hopkins

Olga Lucille Chambers

Grant George Meiers

Colin James Tanner

Daniel Vincent Patrick Alberts

Ronald John Kuhrt

Donna Jullia Cobbo

Alfred Kevin John Bell

Thomas Richard Walsh

Brooke Michelle Elizabeth Hertrick

Samuel Adam Michael Stubbs

Allan James Bond

David John Simpson

Jamaine Archie Obah

Natasha Lorraine Cobbo

Sally Anne Cobbo

Yarran O'Rourke

Robert Joseph Somers

Glen Robert Hunter

Denzel Eric Charles Carlo

Karen Georgina Gadd

Leslie Kathleen Gyemore

Vasilii Sidorenko

Jackson Alexander Simpson

Jalam Wade Albury

Melissa Francine Bond

Anthony Rhett Dominic Ekeberg

Godfrey Noel Murray

Jayden David Cannon

Liscene Bella Warner

Richard Vincent Murray

Marion Miriam Anita Ron Burke

Deborah Charlene Bell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 27