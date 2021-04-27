FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Wayne Robert Green
Arshell Colin Hopkins
Olga Lucille Chambers
Grant George Meiers
Colin James Tanner
Daniel Vincent Patrick Alberts
Ronald John Kuhrt
Donna Jullia Cobbo
Alfred Kevin John Bell
Thomas Richard Walsh
Brooke Michelle Elizabeth Hertrick
Samuel Adam Michael Stubbs
Allan James Bond
David John Simpson
Jamaine Archie Obah
Natasha Lorraine Cobbo
Sally Anne Cobbo
Yarran O'Rourke
Robert Joseph Somers
Glen Robert Hunter
Denzel Eric Charles Carlo
Karen Georgina Gadd
Leslie Kathleen Gyemore
Vasilii Sidorenko
Jackson Alexander Simpson
Jalam Wade Albury
Melissa Francine Bond
Anthony Rhett Dominic Ekeberg
Godfrey Noel Murray
Jayden David Cannon
Liscene Bella Warner
Richard Vincent Murray
Marion Miriam Anita Ron Burke
Deborah Charlene Bell
