FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jordan Paul V S Watson

Brendan James Osborne

Alexander Lee Fear

Josephine Elizabeth Mountney-Smith

Mervyn James Purcell

Jackson Alexander Simpson

Iziah Graham Vince Fisher

Gary Joseph Carter

Lisa Marie Stokes

Tyson John Edwin Hanks

Scott Victor Stevens-Power

Zephaniah Herbert Graham

Ann Elizabeth Bond

Joshua Harry Law

Shaun Leonard Walsh

Dylan William Absalom

Kate Elizabeth Keating-Mckee

Kenneth William Bone

Olga Lucille Chambers

Travis Anthony Boole

Tiesha Phonea Faith Fisher

Elston Roy Blair

Tiwana La'Shundra Ann Fisher

Gary David Northcott

Kacee Maddison Oberle

Caleb Dwayne Langton

Peter Raymond Smith

Derek James Jerome

Cyril Nicholas John Chapman

Michael Keith Aubrey

Branden John Hedley Prescott

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24