Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31
Crime

FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
31st Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Alyson Imelda Gayton

Alexander Lee Fear

Jackson Alexander Simpson

Tiesha Phonea Faith Fisher

Mervyn James Purcell

Robert Anthony Corrin

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31

 

court court list

