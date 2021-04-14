Menu
Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 14
Crime

FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
14th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jeffrey Alexander Richard Clevens

Annika Easdown-Dickson

Raylene Lee Watcho

