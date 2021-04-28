Menu
Login
Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28
Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28
Crime

FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
28th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Michael John Junior Murray

Kieron Lee Cobbo

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM unmoved by push for Qld quarantine facility

        Premium Content PM unmoved by push for Qld quarantine facility

        News Scott Morrison has held firm on hotel quarantine system, as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk again sought support for a 1000-bed quarantine camp near Toowoomba. 

        Leave balances expose shocking health worker burnout

        Premium Content Leave balances expose shocking health worker burnout

        Health QLD hospital workers leave balances blow out amid COVID

        Qld kids positive in face of COVID-19

        Premium Content Qld kids positive in face of COVID-19

        Health Queensland kids positive in face of COVID-19

        FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday.