FULL LIST: Nanango Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Joshua William Blight
Warren James Gray
Nicholas Paul Shelley
Aaron James Ross Leigh
Ryan Martin Petersen
Amanda Jane Smallwood
Rebecca Renee Taylor
Shane Vanderloos
Shane Michael Flanagan
Leigh Karl Sinclair
John William Townsend
Jamie Cameron Mcsweeney
Kristy Oriel Child
David James Coulson
Marco James Christie
David James Kinnell
Kelly Anne Pearce
Victor Boris Bunting
Kylee Louise Smith
Katherine Louise Oldfield
Peter Vernon Foran
Brent Jarrad Greenslade
Ashlee Kate Holloway
Oleg Rosk
Ella Barbara Heard
Dale Leslie Corrie
Jonathon Daniel Say
Seth James Beauvalet
Daniel William Esler Cornford
Shane David Richards
Bianca Dawn Head
John Brussee
Matthew Edward Patroni
Glen Martin Garven
Dwayne Michael Flevill
Timothy Robin Peck
Tyla Scott Smith
Jon Richard Thomas Faulkner
Sharon-Lee Cooke
Lisa Radford
Clint Buckland
Matthew Charles Frizzi
Shaun William Harcla
Randal Lane Cox
Ethan William Norris
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Nanango Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 15