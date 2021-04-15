Menu
Everybody appearing at Nanango Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 15
Crime

FULL LIST: Nanango Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
15th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Joshua William Blight

Warren James Gray

Nicholas Paul Shelley

Aaron James Ross Leigh

Ryan Martin Petersen

Amanda Jane Smallwood

Rebecca Renee Taylor

Shane Vanderloos

Shane Michael Flanagan

Leigh Karl Sinclair

John William Townsend

Jamie Cameron Mcsweeney

Kristy Oriel Child

David James Coulson

Marco James Christie

David James Kinnell

Kelly Anne Pearce

Victor Boris Bunting

Kylee Louise Smith

Katherine Louise Oldfield

Peter Vernon Foran

Brent Jarrad Greenslade

Ashlee Kate Holloway

Oleg Rosk

Ella Barbara Heard

Dale Leslie Corrie

Jonathon Daniel Say

Seth James Beauvalet

Daniel William Esler Cornford

Shane David Richards

Bianca Dawn Head

John Brussee

Matthew Edward Patroni

Glen Martin Garven

Dwayne Michael Flevill

Timothy Robin Peck

Tyla Scott Smith

Jon Richard Thomas Faulkner

Sharon-Lee Cooke

Lisa Radford

Clint Buckland

Matthew Charles Frizzi

Shaun William Harcla

Randal Lane Cox

Ethan William Norris

