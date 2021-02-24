Redcliffe Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Joshua David Sands
Alois Ulk
Kurt Lofgren
Glen John Briggs
Kathryn May Dorsett
Andrew Kevin Kirwin
Luke James Hawthorne
Lucas Nikolajuk
Jade Katherine West
James Lesley Edwards
Shannon Jai Shakespeare
Trevor Edwin Roy Rackley
Lewis Mark Ngatuere
Shane Anthony Wilson
Tabitha Lee Violet Adams
Andrew Simpson
Anthony Reid
Christopher Asbjorn Hargreaves
Nicholas James Townsend
Brent Eamon Magee
Robert Geoffrey Schoonder
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24