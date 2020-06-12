Everybody appearing in South Burnett courts today
AS THE Queensland Courts gradually start to get back to normal in the wake of coronavirus, the number of people appearing in South Burnett’s Magistrate Courts is steadily on the rise.
Today there are three people due to stand before the courts:
Kingaroy Magistrates Court:
Mark Anthony Daley
Clayton Alfred Davidson
Chloe Maree Foley
Murgon Magistrates Court:
Clayton Alfred Davidson
