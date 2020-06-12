Menu
Three people will be appearing in Kingaroy Magistrate Court today.
News

Everybody appearing in South Burnett courts today

Jessica Mcgrath
12th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
AS THE Queensland Courts gradually start to get back to normal in the wake of coronavirus, the number of people appearing in South Burnett’s Magistrate Courts is steadily on the rise.

Today there are three people due to stand before the courts:

Kingaroy Magistrates Court:

Mark Anthony Daley

Clayton Alfred Davidson

Chloe Maree Foley

Murgon Magistrates Court:

Clayton Alfred Davidson

