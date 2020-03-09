EVERYDAY HEROES: Rural women inspire at kindy event

Kumbia Kindy team Jodie Black and Jessica Simpkins at their International Women's Day lunch on March 8, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

“WE’RE telling stories of strong and successful women, our everyday heroes.”

These are the words of Kumbia Kindergarten graduate Amy Ballinger who shared her own story at the International Women’s Day lunch on Sunday.

Ms Ballinger started her ‘Wattle and Twine’ business, which is dedicated to empowering and collating 50 individual fashion labels owned by women, and giving them a platform from which to sell their goods.

“Stories of rural women who are more than ‘just’,” she said.

“We need to move away from the ‘just’ mentality, the compulsion to add ‘just’.”

“You are more than ‘just’ a mum, you are a nurse, taxi driver, bank manager and a friend.”

South Burnett women had the day out to be inspired and support Kumbia Kindy at the lunch held at Kumbia Hall.

Kumbia Kindy president Jodie Black said this was their second International Women’s Day event.

“It’s a good day out, we all have kindy aged kids and there’s not too many opportunities to go places without the kids,” she said.

The major fundraiser for the kindergarten had 80 women come along for the lunch.

Administration officer and kindy assistant Jess Simpkins said the fundraiser was successful.

“We need to keep this kindy going, we have 10 enrolled at the moment,” she said.

Stanwell, Tarong and Meandu Mine were major sponsors and International Women’s Day was a great reason to host the fundraiser for the all female kindergarten team.

“Jess and I grew up in a world where feminists didn’t have to fight, we’re the generation benefiting from those pioneers,” Ms Black said.

“It’s a nice opportunity to show the older generations what the younger females have been able to do.”

FRIENDS: (front row) Candace Braithwaite, Jacinda Simpkins, Kim Edgar and Helen Neilsen with (back row) Sam Ryan, Jessica O'Neill, Mia Dugdell, Jessica Simpkins, Emma Wilson and Jessica Gill at the Kumbia Kindy International Women's Day lunch on March 8, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Ms Ballinger was joined by fellow guest speakers Christene Nissen and Hayley Maudsley.

Ms Nissen is the CEO of Christene Nissen and Associates, a counselling service.

She shared about her journey and running her businesses based in Kingaroy, Monto, Biloela, Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

She was keen to come and support the local community and the event.

“I’m passionate about equal rights and equality and for what International Women’s Day stands for, equality,” Ms Nissen said.

Cookbook author Hayley Maudsley travelled from Tansey for the event.

“I spoke about juggling kids and the rural lifestyle and women’s equality," she said.

“It was a good chance for everyone to stop and think and lift each other’s spirits.”

Victoria Almond was presented the Dr Ellen Kent Hughes 2020 Bursary by Olivia Everett at the Kumbia Kindy International Women's Day lunch on March 8, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

South Burnett Women also took the opportunity to present the annual Dr Ellen Kent Hughes Bursary.

Maidenwell woman Victoria Almond was named the 2020 recipient of the $5000 bursary.

The 2018 Kingaroy State High School graduate has just started her first year of veterinary science at the University of Queensland Gatton campus.

“I love it, I was always that little girl who wanted to be a vet, who loved animals and science,” Ms Almond said.