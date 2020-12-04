Menu
NAMED: The 19 people facing Gayndah Magistrates Court today. Photo: File
Everyone appearing in Gayndah Magistrates Court today

Kristen Camp
4th Dec 2020 11:38 AM
EACH month, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here are the names of everyone listed to appear in the Gayndah Magistrates Court today, Friday, December 4, 2020.

Bale, Chantel Jasmin

Bernhagen, Ashley Vincent

Bouchez, Antoine Jean-Claude Henri

Bray, Brendan Lee

Cumming, Geoffrey Wayne

Hill, Timielle Sarah

Ibrahim, Jacinda Helen

Maloney-Thornton, Branden Scott

Mellers, Adam Roy

Morgan, Michael John Eymard

Murray, Jean Elizabeth

Pointon, Arthur

Richards, Thomas John

Roth, Jeffrey Allan

Smalley, Edison Amory

Stagg-Fyfe, Jamie Richard

Thompson, Gregory Ross

Waugh, William Jack

Young, Shane Douglas

