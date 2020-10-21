‘Everyone loved him’: Tributes after death of golf champ

The Queensland golfing community is mourning one of its favourite sons, with the passing of the "gracious" and "revered" Don Fardon.

Mr Fardon, a two-time winner on the Canadian Tour and an exempt player on the Australian Tour in the 1990s, was 57.

The Brisbane father of two, who was head coach at Links Hope Island Golf Club on the Gold Coast, suffered a brain aneurysm on May 26.

He died more than four months later, in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, on October 12.

PGA golfer Don Fardon. Photo: supplied

Murray Golding, who played weekly with Mr Fardon at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane's Eagle Farm, said he was devastated by the loss of his friend of 10 years.

"He was one of those gracious guys you rarely meet nowadays who got along with everyone; everyone loved him," Mr Golding said.

"An amazing golfer, he was also an incredible golf coach and enabled people with very little ability, like me, to play quite well.

"He was very intelligent and fascinated by technology, architecture and could talk about anything and everything. I can't believe he's gone."

Links Hope Island Golf Club described Mr Fardon as a "revered PGA professional".

"Don and his family have had a very personal battle following a major brain aneurysm and the ensuing months of treatment and rehabilitation, but it was not to be," the club said in a statement.

"He will be sadly missed. Don made the progression to teaching and became a vital ingredient in the recipe mix of many members' games."

Former professional golfer Grant Dodd said Mr Fardon was "one of the greatest blokes of my time on tour … an unrelentingly positive guy to be around and play with. RIP mate."

As well as winning the Ontario Open in 1992 and Alberta Open in 1993, Mr Fardon played extensively on the Asian Tour where he achieved three second place finishes and several top 10 placings.

Originally from Bowen in North Queensland, Mr Fardon is survived by his partner of 34 years, award-winning television producer Kristine Taylor, and their children Zoe Taylor-Fardon, 23, and Edward Taylor-Fardon, 17.

A private funeral will be held on Friday.

Originally published as 'Everyone loved him': Tributes after death of golf champ