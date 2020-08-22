Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health Minister Dr Steven Miles said QLD Health are working with the infected Wacol supervisor to identify anyone else who might have been exposed. (Picture: File)
Health Minister Dr Steven Miles said QLD Health are working with the infected Wacol supervisor to identify anyone else who might have been exposed. (Picture: File)
Breaking

Everything you need to know: Tough new coronavirus restrictions

Tristan Evert
22nd Aug 2020 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER six new cases of coronavirus have been linked to the Wacol Detention Centre in Brisbane, Queenslanders can expect to move to tougher restrictions on social gatherings.

Private gatherings at homes and outdoor venues will be limited to 10 people across Greater Brisbane from today and 30 for the rest of Queensland.

A Queensland Health spokesman said these restrictions will not impact businesses in the South Burnett.

“These restrictions are for private gatherings only,” he said.

“Businesses and venues with a COVID Safe plan will be able to continue operating like usual.

“There will be no impact to business or venues with a COVID Safe plan.”

With fans expected to flock in numbers to Kingaroy’s Lyle Vidler Oval for Heritage Day today, South Burnett Saints president Daniel Clacy said they are putting in added measures to ensure COVID Safe rules are followed.

“The club has a COVID Safe plan in place and due to the high number of spectators expected, we have printed out additional signage and added more hand sanitising stations,” Mr Clacy said.

“There will be plenty of signage pointing people in the direction to sign in upon entry and towards the sanitisation stations.”

qld health south burnett coronavirus south burnett saints alf club
South Burnett

Just In

    Victoria records 182 new cases

    Victoria records 182 new cases
    • 22nd Aug 2020 10:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after car crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after car crash

        Breaking A man has been taken to hospital following a serious car accident this morning.

        WHAT’S ON: Your art agenda for Spring 2020 revealed

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Your art agenda for Spring 2020 revealed

        Whats On WITH $8000 dollars up for grabs and countless wonders to see, spring is the time to...

        UNSUNG HEROES: Life-changing work of Kingaroy RSPCA

        Premium Content UNSUNG HEROES: Life-changing work of Kingaroy RSPCA

        Community BONNY Clacy and her team do whatever it takes to give forgotten animals a second...

        Man taken to health centre after crashing motorcycle

        Premium Content Man taken to health centre after crashing motorcycle

        Breaking A man has suffered injuries to his arm and leg after crashing his motorbike.