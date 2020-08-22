Everything you need to know: Tough new coronavirus restrictions

Health Minister Dr Steven Miles said QLD Health are working with the infected Wacol supervisor to identify anyone else who might have been exposed. (Picture: File)

Health Minister Dr Steven Miles said QLD Health are working with the infected Wacol supervisor to identify anyone else who might have been exposed. (Picture: File)

AFTER six new cases of coronavirus have been linked to the Wacol Detention Centre in Brisbane, Queenslanders can expect to move to tougher restrictions on social gatherings.

Private gatherings at homes and outdoor venues will be limited to 10 people across Greater Brisbane from today and 30 for the rest of Queensland.

A Queensland Health spokesman said these restrictions will not impact businesses in the South Burnett.

“These restrictions are for private gatherings only,” he said.

“Businesses and venues with a COVID Safe plan will be able to continue operating like usual.

“There will be no impact to business or venues with a COVID Safe plan.”

With fans expected to flock in numbers to Kingaroy’s Lyle Vidler Oval for Heritage Day today, South Burnett Saints president Daniel Clacy said they are putting in added measures to ensure COVID Safe rules are followed.

“The club has a COVID Safe plan in place and due to the high number of spectators expected, we have printed out additional signage and added more hand sanitising stations,” Mr Clacy said.

“There will be plenty of signage pointing people in the direction to sign in upon entry and towards the sanitisation stations.”