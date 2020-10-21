Evil killer wants Medicare sex change operation

A bid by a serial killer to ­undergo a taxpayer-funded sex change operation after he is released from jail has infuriated the family of one of his victims.

Multiple killer Reginald "Tex" Arthurell, who has admitted killing three people and is suspected of being involved in other murders, is expected to have his freedom granted by the State Parole Authority as early as Thursday. The 75-year old has told authorities he wants to have a sex change as soon as possible on his ­release.

"It's disgusting to think this man will be out and trying to use taxpayers' money to have a sex change,'' Paul Quinn, whose sister Venet Mulhall was killed by Arthurell in 1997, said. "He should never be out.

"He is dangerous no matter how old he is and even if he was a woman."

The Parole Authority said it has no power to stop Arthurell from undergoing a sex change.

All he will need is a referral from his doctor to have most of the procedure covered by Medicare.

Arthurell was sentenced to a maximum of 27 years after he bludgeoned Ms Mulhall, 54, in Coonabarabran while on parole for two other killings. He later took a photo of himself in her dress and wearing a wig.

His release from jail has been stalled a number of times as authorities assess his medical condition and try to find a suitable facility for him to live before granting him parole.

The Parole Authority ­believes it is safer to release him seven months before his sentence expires because they have the power to put strict parole conditions on him.

He will be forced to wear an electronic bracelet and submit to a number of other con­ditions, including refraining from drugs and alcohol.

He will also be banned from going anywhere near his victims' families.

Relatives of Ms Mulhall said they had passed on evidence that Arthurell told two inmates he has plans to kill them and police when he gets out. Police recently interviewed the inmates and Arthurell about the allegations.

A police spokesman said ­inquiries are continuing into the claims.

Arthurell, a former rodeo rider, was living with Ms Mulhall when he killed her in 1997.

He had just been released from jail after serving time for the 1974 manslaughter of his stepfather, Thomas Thornton, and the killing of 19-year-old sailor Ross Browning in the Northern Territory in 1981.

"How can you let a guy out who has killed at least three people and probably more?'' advocate Howard Brown said.

