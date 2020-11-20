Menu
Crime

Ex-Bachie star’s shocking act online

by Caroline Schelle
20th Nov 2020 1:40 PM

An ex-Bachelor contestant used Craigslist to sell "white VIP" as a code for cocaine, but she has avoided a jail term for the crime.

Georgia Tripos was ordered to serve a three-year community correction order in the County Court of Victoria on Friday.

The 29-year-old Melbourne woman pleaded guilty earlier this month to trafficking cocaine and ethylpentylone and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.

"It's been a tough time for everybody, but you've demonstrated with conviction and with treatment and support, you can change," Judge Irene Lawson told Tripos.

Former Bachelor contestant Georgia Tripos has been sentenced to a community corrections order for drug trafficking. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis
After the sentence was handed down the former reality star thanked the judge.

"I can't thank you enough for giving me that confidence your honour," Tripos said.

The former contestant on popular dating show The Bachelor admitted to selling drugs with a friend using the online advertising site Craigslist between February and March 2017.

"Tickets sorted? Grab some White VIP for $350," one of the ads posted on the site reads.

"Sort out your weekend properly," it urges.

The beauty salon owner almost made it halfway through season 4 of The Bachelor with Richie Strahan in 2016.

She sold drugs on online advertising site Craigslist. Picture: Supplied
The fine-arts graduate was nabbed drug dealing after her friend and co-accused Kristiana Karakostas sold a gram of cocaine worth $350 to an undercover police officer at a Mount Waverley carpark in March 2017.

Police swooped on the women at the real estate agency they worked at, but only Karakostas was arrested initially.

Karakostas has since been sentenced to a three-year community corrections order after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Tripos was caught after she drove past her friend's house twice during a police search, and she was arrested nearby.

She was found with $3136.70 cash in her car, and a raid of her home uncovered a $3350 in a safe, resealable bags containing a white powder and one contained 0.1 grams of cocaine. There were also cocaine purity test kits found in another bathroom.

Tripos appeared in Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor in 2016. Picture: Justin Lloyd
In total, police said 68.5 grams of cocaine was sold.

The synthetic drug ethylpentylone was found in the co-accused's possession, but Tripos was charged because she agreed or understood there was an arrangement to traffic the illicit substance.

But the judge took into account her "remarkable" turnaround and commitment to drug treatment to tackle her addiction.

The extreme media attention was also taken into account by the judge.

"It is serious offending but it is because of your extraordinary efforts … that I propose to make these orders," Judge Lawson said.

She was convicted and ordered to serve a three-year community correction order. Tripos must also complete 150 hours of unpaid community work.

