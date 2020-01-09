Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Natalie Maree Speed and Silvano Richard Pepi pleaded not guilty to multiple fraud charges.
Natalie Maree Speed and Silvano Richard Pepi pleaded not guilty to multiple fraud charges.
Crime

Ex-lovers deny scamming families with puppies

Shayla Bulloch
9th Jan 2020 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EX-LOVERS accused of scamming hopeful puppy buyers out of a combined $1800 have denied any wrongdoing.

Silvano Richard Pepi, 26, and Natalie Maree Speed, 29, both pleaded not guilty to a string of fraud charges in which the pair were accused of obtaining money from the sale of cavoodles they advertised on Gumtree.

Police allege Mr Pepi received sums of money from people who wished to buy the puppies in September last year, however the prospective owners never received the dogs.

Ms Speed, who is a co-accused in the matters, is charged with three counts of fraud.

The total amount of money peaked at $1800.

Pepi, 26, was meant to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday but an arrest warrant was issued when he did not show.

He surrendered to police this morning and was fined $350 for failing to appear.

Pepi and Speed will face court again on January 23.

cavoodle fraud charges maroochydore magistrates court natalie maree speed court scd scd crime silvano richard pepi sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local lake full of fish ahead of year’s biggest comp

        premium_icon Local lake full of fish ahead of year’s biggest comp

        News To keep Lake Boondooma as the ultimate South Burnett fishing location, members of the Fish Stocking Association released over 40,000 yellow belly into the dam.

        • 9th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        Meet the mum shaking up region’s dining scene

        premium_icon Meet the mum shaking up region’s dining scene

        Business Business owner considered “throwing in the towel” before the successful sell-out...

        • 9th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        Kingaroy Woolworths stock shortage explained

        premium_icon Kingaroy Woolworths stock shortage explained

        News There has been a noticeable lack of stock on the shelves of Woolworths in Kingaroy...

        ROADWORKS: Tree removal causes temporary road closure

        premium_icon ROADWORKS: Tree removal causes temporary road closure

        Council News Find out where you can expect to find a detour in the region today.