‘Exciting day’: Vaccine lands in Qld, rollout plan detailed

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed COVID-19 vaccines are on Queensland soil, with two flights carrying the jab landing in Brisbane and Cairns this morning.

Ms Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young urged Queenslanders to get vaccinated, both saying they were confident in the vaccinations that will be offered in Australia.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was an “exciting day” after vaccines touched down in Queensland Picture: Peter Wallis

It follows protests around the nation yesterday by anti-vaxxers.

The Premier said the number one priority was to get people vaccinated, saying Queensland would be kept "safer" with more and more people vaccinated.

Dr Young said she'd been hoping for this day since the start of the pandemic.

The two fronted the media today shortly after Prime Minister Scott Morrison received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine a day earlier than scheduled.

She said a plane carrying the vaccine had touched down in Brisbane at 10.30am and another flight would land in Cairns, with 1000 Queenslanders expected to receive their first dose this week.

"Today is a very exciting day," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"The vaccine rollout can begin in earnest tomorrow on the Gold Coast," she said.

Doses would be transported to the Princess Alexandra, Gold Coast University and Cairns hospitals later today.

Vaccines would go towards aged care residents, aged care workers and frontline workers.

"The priority at the moment is to get the vaccine out to where it is needed most," Ms Palaszczuk said.

She said 125,000 Queenslanders in category 1A are expected to receive the vaccine in coming weeks.

"It'll be a progressive rollout and we'll be keeping you updated every single step of the way," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"You'll be told when it's your turn," she said, urging people not to turn up to GPs expecting the jab tomorrow.

"We really need all Queenslanders to do this when it's their turn."



The Premier urged Queenslanders to be patient.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said frontline healthcare workers managing cases of COVID-19 would be among the first to get the jab.

Dr Young said the initial rollout of Phase 1A would take several weeks before progressing to further categories.

"Phase 1B is one million Queenslanders - that's everyone aged 71 or older," she said.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders over the age of 55, all healthcare workers and critical and high risk workers would also be included in 1B.

Dr Young said GPs would be able to administer doses to those in Phase 1B.

Queensland again reported zero new cases overnight and has just five active cases of the virus.

Dr Young and Ms Palaszczuk said they would confidently get the vaccine.

The Premier said she would get her jab alongside a million other Queenslanders as part of Phase 1B.

Dr Young further said she will happily get her vaccine, pushing back on anti-vax protesters who crowded Brisbane's CBD yesterday.

"Across the world since we've seen this vaccine rolled out we've seen cases decline," she said.

"I certainly will be putting my arm out for the first vaccine I'm offered.

"This is what I've been hoping for right from day one of this pandemic."



Dr Young said the Health Department would be encouraging as many Queenslanders as possible to get the vaccine, including through Facebook "if available."

"That's our job, to explain to people that it's a very, very safe vaccine," she said.

"This is a really effective vaccine, it stops people dying."

Dr Young said Queensland would receive 10,000 doses this week, with more shipments expected to arrive weekly.



