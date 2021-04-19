Exciting new digital future for the South Burnett Times

FROM THE EDITOR: Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of national breaking news and of course, the local news we‘ve delivered for more than 110 years.

FROM THE EDITOR: Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of national breaking news and of course, the local news we‘ve delivered for more than 110 years.

For more than 110 years, the South Burnett Times and our sister publication the Central & North Burnett Times have covered this region with passion and pride because we're locals and we live here.

Our staff work tirelessly to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the Times finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Courier Mail.

The Kingaroy Peanut Silos. From Blackbutt to Gayndah, and everywhere in between – we’ve got the Burnett covered.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place.

What won't change is our passion for local news.

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of the Burnett.

We work for you, and that won't change.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section (which can still be found at southburnetttimes.com.au & centralnorthburnetttimes.com.au) will be run locally.

We still have the same number of journalists.

Our staff will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local councils, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the Burnett.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day's news, will continue to be available.

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of The Courier Mail each day.

Change is coming to the South Burnett Times website – but our promise to our readers stays the same.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster.

Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you're into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we're not going anywhere.