Breakthrough in Shane Bowden murder investigation

THE identification used to buy the getaway cars involved in the execution-style murder of bikie Shane Bowden was stolen during a violent break-in four months before his death, police allege.

A person of interest in the murder investigation, Jake Andrew Taylor, was in March charged with breaking into a property nearby Ipswich. He and associate Zachary Kooymans are accused of storming the home with a baseball bat and stealing a number of items, including a wallet in June last year.

Neither man has been charged over the bikie enforcer's death.

Taylor is charged with wilful damage, threatening violence and enter dwelling to commit indictable offence. He'll face a Brisbane court on Monday.

Kooymans, whose matters were heard in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday, is charged with wilful damage and enter dwelling to commit indictable offence.

A third man was also allegedly involved in the violent home-invasion, which police say was over a dispute involving Taylor's sister and another woman. That man has not been charged.

Police allege the men were also armed with a tyre iron and caused extensive damage to walls, microwave and fridge.

The ID in the wallet - belonging to an Alex Taylor - was allegedly used by Jake Taylor to buy the cars later found burned out in Beenleigh and Ormeau after Bowden's execution-style shooting.

Police called a phone number looking for an "Alex" hours after Bowden died. The number was allegedly listed during the purchase of a car found burnt out, according to documents tendered to the Brisbane Supreme Court in Taylor's failed bail attempt.

Police allege Taylor told them it was the wrong number and turned off the phone. It was not used again.

Taylor has been named in court documents as a person of interest in the murder of Bowden.

He has been charged with a string of weapon offences after allegedly offloading a cache of military grade firearms in boxes at Dylan Bock's Ipswich home the day of Bowden's murder.

Police allege Bock's mum helped Taylor offload the weapons into her garage and said she believed the boxes contained "car motors", the Bulletin has previously revealed.

There is no suggestion she knew what was inside the containers and has not been charged.

Bock, a 21-year-old man who lives at home with his mother and grandmother, is facing charges over alleged possession of the guns after his property was raided on October 19.

He has not been required to enter a plea on the charges.

Bowden was peppered with bullets at a Pimpama unit driveway on October 12 last year after a late-night gym session.

Two hooded man lay in wait in a vacant northern Gold Coast lot in the hours leading up to Bowden's murder, police have previously said.

Police believe Bowden's killing may be related to an internal feud with the Mongols in Victoria.

Bowden was a long-time member of the Finks motorcycle gang and played a key role in the infamous Glitter Strip Ballroom Blitz in 2006.

