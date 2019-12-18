EXPECT DELAYS: Nanango upgrades begin

COUNCIL UPGRADES: A number of roads will be affected in Nanango.

RESIDENTS in Nanango should expect to be be affected by road upgrades in their travels through town during the next three months.

South Burnett Regional Council workers have started work at Brisbane St, Nanango between Drayton St and Hospital Terrace.

The council crew is working to improve the drainage and road, a job which will take until late February.

The project is funded by the Queensland Government’s 2019-21 Works for Queensland program, which aims to support eligible councils undertake job-creating and job-sustaining maintenance.

Council has advised that the water standpipe on the corner of Brisbane and Drayton Sts will be available for the duration of the works.

Local access to properties within the work area will also be permitted, however some delays might occur.

In order to provide a safe work environment, the work areas will be controlled by temporary signs, or with traffic controllers.

Motorists are requested to travel with extreme care, to drive to the prevailing road conditions and to adhere to signage.