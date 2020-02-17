Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storm Reddacliff pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing a police officer.
Storm Reddacliff pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing a police officer.
News

Expensive night out for man found asleep on stranger’s couch

Nick Gibbs
17th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VISITOR to Gladstone has returned to the city to face court after being found passed out on a stranger's couch in the early hours of January 26.

Storm Reddacliff, a 21-year-old landscaper from Brisbane, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of obstructing a police officer.

The court was told police were called to reports of a trespasser at a William St address where they found Reddacliff asleep on a couch.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said when officers woke Reddacliff, he acknowledged them before closing his eyes and ignoring them.

He was held up by both arms but pulled against police.

Reddacliff's lawyer said his client had been drinking at a club earlier and only remembered waking up at the watch house.

Reddacliff was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

court gladstonecourt gladstonecrime obstructing a police officer
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Pink ladies brighten up Nanango races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Pink ladies brighten up Nanango races

        Fashion & Beauty The winning fashions on the field outfit was designed just for the Nanango race meet.

        WHAT WE KNOW: Everything so far from the 2020 election

        premium_icon WHAT WE KNOW: Everything so far from the 2020 election

        Council News Everything you need to know about the 2020 South Burnett election.

        Kingaroy graduate makes history at Brisbane uni college

        premium_icon Kingaroy graduate makes history at Brisbane uni college

        News She will be among 74 other women to be part of the new era at UQ.

        RESULTS: Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s two day shoot

        premium_icon RESULTS: Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s two day shoot

        Shooting Over 86 competitors from around the state took part in the Kingaroy Clay Target...