EXPLAINED: Students start back to school process

Students like this Wondai State School Prep Class will be back at school on Monday: Danielle, Hunter, Tyson, Hunter, Kaiden, Maine, Jaxson, Scarlett, Aria, Dawn, April, Chloe, Bailey, Brooklyn, and Kurt. (Not in order). FILE PHOTO: Madeline Grace.

THE first cohorts of students will be returning to school from Monday.

This is part of the State’s back to school plan as coronavirus restrictions start to ease.

Burnett students in Prep, Year 1 and Years 11 and 12 will return to school on Monday, May 11.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this was a sensible, gradual return to school which was only possible because of the state’s success in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Compare what has happened in this state to what has happened in other parts of the world and Queensland can be very proud,” she said.

South Burnett parents mostly agreed this was a smart move to bring the students back over the next two weeks.

The South Burnett Times asked parents their thoughts in a poll and 56 per cent agreed with the decision.

What the plan will look like

Students in those four cohorts will be expected to attend school from next week.

If a parent decides they will learn from home due to coronavirus concerns, this will be acknowledged as an acceptible decision and the child will not be marked as absent, rather working from home.

Prep and Year 1 students were chosen first to continue to provide them with the teaching and learning that is vital in those early years.

The senior students will also return to ensure they are supported as they make decisions about their pathways after school and study for Queensland’s new Senior Assessment and Tertiary Entrance reforms.

Children of essential workers and vulnerable children from other year levels will continue attending school sites as they have since the start of Term 2.

The State Government will reassess the statewide response to the easing of restrictions on Friday, May 15.

The remaining students in Years 2 to 10 are proposed to return to school on Monday, May 25.

The staged return to school is consistent with Queensland’s measured approach to confronting the coronavirus and balancing family needs with protecting lives during the pandemic.

“These are the children who are at the most important junctures of schooling – the beginning and the end of their educational journey,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Education minister Grace Grace said the government’s plan had also been endorsed by the independent and Catholic schools sector.

“Most of all, we have listened to Queensland parents who have done such an incredible job for their children supporting them through home learning,” she said.

“I think we all appreciate our teachers and school staff like never before.”

Schools will remain safe and hygienic environments as students return to school.

Social distancing measures to protect adults at schools will include:

-Staff and students who are unwell must not attend school

-All adults must maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres

-Adults must not gather in groups in and around school grounds, car parks, school gates and outside classrooms

-Parents should use stop, drop and go options rather than walking children into school grounds

-Strict personal hygiene protocols, including the cleaning of high touch surfaces such as desks and door handles, will remain in place.