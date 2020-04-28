EXPLAINED: Why there is smoke at the Bunya Mountains

The View from Pine George Lookout in the Bunya Mountains (PHOTO: Tristan Evert)

The View from Pine George Lookout in the Bunya Mountains (PHOTO: Tristan Evert)

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service will be conducting a planned burn within the Bunya Mountains National Park from today.

Rangers from QPWS will be working on the planned burn for the rest of the week while conditions remain favourable.

The planned burn is an important part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke will be seen immediately to the east of the Bunya Mountains National Park, north of the Maidenwell-Bunya Mountains Rd.

The aim of the burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information call the Kingaroy QPWS office on 4182 1805.