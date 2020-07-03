Menu
Staff inside the Stamford Hotel in Melbournemoving luggage for guests in quarantine. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
'Exponential surge' in Victorian cases

by Rohan Smith
3rd Jul 2020 10:28 AM

There's real concern among experts that the spread of COVID-19 in the community in Victoria is about to get a lot worse.

Epidemiologist, Professor Adrian Esterman, told news.com.au this morning he is "very worried" about the surge in community acquired cases in particular.

Of Victoria's 77 new cases on Thursday, 31 of those were from an unknown source. That is the highest number in a single day in Victoria since the pandemic began.

"That is a huge spike," the expert from the University of South Australia said. 

"It looks like it could be the start of an exponential surge in community acquired cases."

Thirty-six suburbs across 10 postcodes and 310,0000 residents went into strict lockdown on Thursday.

