The man identified as Richard Michetti at the Capitol. Picture: FBI
Offbeat

Ex’s ultimate revenge on Capitol rioter

by Ben Feuerherd, New York Post
27th Feb 2021 4:23 PM

An alleged Capitol rioter called his ex-girlfriend a "moron" in a text message during the siege - and she then turned him into the feds the next day, authorities said in recently unsealed court papers.

The suspect, Pennsylvania man Richard Michetti, allegedly sent several messages to the woman the night before the riot and on January 6, when he allegedly stormed the Capitol building with throngs of former US President Donald Trump supporters.

"Gotta stop the vote it's fraud this is our country," he said to his ex in one of the texts, sent soon before the protesters ransacked the building, according to the documents.

 

He then sent her two videos from the scene, which showed the rioters inside the building and a "large interior room" of the Capitol building, federal investigators allege.

"If you can't see the election was stolen you're a moron. this is our country do you think we live like kings because no one sacrificed anything?" Michetti then texted the woman, according to prosecutors.

Court documents say he then ranted conspiracy theories in follow-up messages about voter fraud and left-wing protesters.

"The vote was fraud and trump won but they won't audit the votes," he allegedly wrote.

"We are patriots we are not revolutionaries the other side is revolutionaries they want to destroy this country and they say it openly."

 

 

The next day, the woman then provided federal investigators with copies of the texts, as well as photos and videos he sent.

Investigators tracked down an image that allegedly showed Michetti, wearing a surgical mask around his chin, among the crowd of rioters and inside the Capitol, according to the court papers.

The FBI showed the pic to the ex, who confirmed it was Michetti.

He was arrested by federal authorities in mid-February and hit with several charges, including obstruction of justice.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as Ex's ultimate revenge on Capitol rioter

capitol riots us politics

