Extra waste water supply improves odds for popular racetrack

Kilcoy Race Club president Con Searle on the track which Urban Utilities is helping droughtproof through recycled water

A project to deliver recycled water to one of the most popular horse racing tracks in the south east favour the club, especially during drought conditions.

The Kilcoy race club is being backed by Urban Utilities, who have jumped from the barriers to boost the volume of recycled water supplied to the club.

With the drought paying unfavourable odds, Urban Utilities will improve the club’s watering capacity with about 330,000 litres supplied to the club daily.

It takes about 48 Olympic-sized swimming pools to water the track each day.

Urban Utilities spokeswoman Anna Hartley sad it was a “win/win” because the increased water delivery would benefit not just the club, but the community.

Urban Utilities spokesperson Anna Hartley with Kilcoy Race Club president Con Searle

“Recycled water is wastewater that has been highly treated so it can be re-used on golf courses, sporting fields, or in this case, to keep the historic Kilcoy racecourse lush and green,” she said.

Club president Con Searle said they wouldn’t be able to irrigate without recycled water.

“We would not have a track the high standard it is today, there’s no way in the world,” he said.

“Our track has flourished, and turnover has skyrocketed.

“Every time we have a major race meeting the town is booked out, so it benefits the whole Somerset region and boosts the local economy.”

Ms Hartley said Kilcoy was one of several communities across the south-east enjoying the benefits of using recycled water.

“Urban Utilities doesn’t just supply fresh, clean tap water to 1.5 million people in the south-east, we also supply around 6,000 megalitres of recycled water to customers every year,” she said.

Mr Searle said he planned to hand over the reins as club president in years to come and that using recycled water was a legacy he was happy to leave behind.

“Urban Utilities’ recycled water has put Kilcoy on the map, it’s as simple as that and it will help us ensure the club continues to prosper for years to come,” he said.