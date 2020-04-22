Extreme times may make rural businesses ‘stronger’

STAYING CONNECTED: BIEDO CEO Kristy Frahm (far right) with Mandy Bishop, Fleur Anderson and Melinda Jones at the Red Earth Community Foundation's Red Report breakfast last year. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

BURNETT businesses are finding themselves in extraordinary circumstances throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

BIEDO CEO Kristy Frahm said many of the changes happened overnight.

“They would be under extreme circumstances in doing that, I’m so proud of the business community in surviving in this time,” she said.

Ms Frahm said it was important to recognise many businesses, especially farmers, were still facing drought recovery on top of the pandemic.

She is optimistic many businesses will use this time to be innovative and move forward.

“Many businesses are thinking beyond, it’s an opportunity to diversify, to do things differently,” Ms Frahm said.

“They are embracing that opportunity to bring something good out of a challenging situation.

“It’s great to see some businesses are taking that as a chance to look at their way forward

Community members are encouraged to reach out to neighbours and friends.

“Even though we are restricted in movements, please don’t be isolated,” Ms Frahm said.

She said it was important to acknowledge the difficult situation, but also look forward.

“While there’s uncertainty, we must remain hopeful and optimistic for the future, these challenging times makes us stronger,” Ms Frahm said.

BIEDO GIRLS: Sarah Aberdein, Kristy Frahm and Karen Seiler are connecting over virtual platform Zoom. (Photo: FILE)

BIEDO have facilitated their weekly event Breakky with BIEDO, an Ag Network meeting and various other meetings over the virtual platform Zoom.

“Now more than ever it’s important that we connect to each other,” Ms Frahm said.

Their Breakky with BIEDO event has become popular as the business community connects to share information and updates about the current assistance measures.

Session information is shared on BIEDO’s Facebook page and participation is free-of-charge.

Topics raised and discussed last week included the Jobkeeper Payment Scheme, sole trader support, the Care Army initiative and drought recovery.

BIEDO may even look at incorporating Zoom meetings to connect the different businesses separated by distance across the North and South Burnett after the health crisis ends.

“We would be absolutely considering these options, without this situation, that might not have eventuated,” Ms Frahm said.

“It’s definitely an option and a great way to increase how accessible the activities are for the broader communities.

“Strong connectivity, it’d be a great outcome for us to take forward.”