EYEFUL: Drunk man ‘whips it out’ in neighbourly feud

POLICE were called to a neighbourly squabble on Friday after a drunken argument ended in wilful exposure.

According to police, the rival neighbours have been arguing for years and this is just the latest in a series of police interventions.

At about 2.30pm on Friday (July 31), officers were called to a Kingaroy address following a report that one of the man had flashed the other his penis.

According to police, both men, who are aged in their 50s, were intoxicated at the time.

No charges have been laid in this latest incident.