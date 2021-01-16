‘F*** da police’: Cocky crims’ brazen online posts revealed

Cocky young criminals with “zero remorse” have begun launching social media profiles specifically dedicated to their offending.

COCKY young Cairns criminals with "zero remorse" have begun launching social media sites specifically dedicated to their offending in a shameless bid to impress their mates and antagonise victims.

Several Instagram pages have sprung up in recent weeks depicting youths hooning in stolen cars, being arrested by police and walking into court rooms.

One of the pages - entitled 48.cnscrime.70 - was updated just days ago with the most recent video showing a teenage boy being led away by detectives inside the Cairns courthouse.

The page has a description of "cairns city run a muck", "F*** da police" and "On da run" with videos showing a group performing doughnuts at high speed on a Cairns road, the interior of an allegedly stolen car and a backyard arrest with police heard shouting in the background "you're under arrest for unlawful use of a motor vehicle".

One of the comments on a video reads: "you's (sic) steal another car" with a teen responding: "yeh we fu**en will".

Other pages which have popped up include cairns_crime_4870 and f***_the_police_4870, with one video depicting a group driving a car at almost 200km/h on the Bruce Highway.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Kevin Goan said detectives actively monitored social media platforms as part of their investigations.

But he slammed those youths posting their dangerous offending online.

"They are clearly disrespectful to victims of crime," he said.

"It shows zero remorse for their criminal behaviour and it would reflect the likely future of these young offenders if they continue with this behaviour.

"It would be difficult to think they would contribute to society in any positive way … if they continue in this manner.

"The behaviour in itself, the manner of driving, it not only poses a risk to the broader community but the young offenders themselves."

A total of 542 cars were stolen around the Far North during 2020, down from the 2019 total of 659.

Most recent police figures showed 24 cars had already been stolen around the region between January 1-11.

Police laid 931 car theft charges in the Far North during 2020, with February proving to be the worst month with 131 charges laid.

