Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: The Warwick dad’s angry outburst in court failed to impress the magistrate. Photo: social media
IN COURT: The Warwick dad’s angry outburst in court failed to impress the magistrate. Photo: social media
Crime

‘F--k me!’: Warwick dad’s explosive court outburst

Jessica Paul
14th Oct 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN AN angry outburst before the court, a Warwick man has claimed he only risked charges as a "desperate measure" to make allegations against the police.

Paul Earl Tipler appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court this week, pleading not guilty to seven charges relating to an alleged physical altercation with police in May.

These include two charges of committing a public nuisance and one each of assaulting and obstructing a police officer, speeding, unlicensed driving, and failing to stop when requested by police.

During this week's proceedings, Mr Tipler told the court he deliberately covered up a speed camera to earn a date with the Warwick magistrate.

"I covered a speed camera, I didn't speed, I covered a speed camera to come in front of you and tell you what (the police have) been doing to me for seven years," Mr Tipler claimed.

"What can I do about the police stalking me? I've got 13 occasions with the exact times and dates of police trying to harass me.

"Now I'm here in front of you on how many charges, with them harassing me because I'm making the complaints."

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa did not respond directly to the claims, only giving the man the paperwork to challenge a speed camera reading and confirm his next court date.

Magistrate Julian Noud appeared eager to defuse the situation, refusing to engage with the man's allegations against Warwick police.

"Mr Tipler, if you've got a complaint to make about the police, that's not something I can do," Mr Noud said.

"The court doesn't get involved with things like that, so I can't help you with it today Mr Tipler, I'm sorry."

This response only seemed to anger the Warwick man, who chastised his wife for not illegally recording the exchange from the back of the courtroom before storming out.

"Desperate men end up doing desperate things Your Honour, and that's what youse (sic) are forcing me into doing," he yelled.

"Desperate men, desperate things, and remember - when I die, youse are all getting investigated.

"Understand that, because if I go into custody again … f--- me! F---!"

No further action was taken during the proceeding.

Mr Tipler's matter will next be before Warwick Magistrates Court on December 7.

More Stories

court crime warwick court
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Momentary inattention’ causes driver to hit oncoming car

        Premium Content ‘Momentary inattention’ causes driver to hit oncoming car

        Crime A Kingaroy man has been placed on probation after a momentary lapse of attention caused a crash that left a driver trapped in his car with broken ribs and a broken...

        • 14th Oct 2020 8:30 AM
        1300 businesses a day rush to get JobKeeper payments

        Premium Content 1300 businesses a day rush to get JobKeeper payments

        Employment About 1300 Australian businesses a day are signing up to the Federal Government’s...

        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Search: How much childcare costs near you

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites