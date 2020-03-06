Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arrest. Photo: File.
Arrest. Photo: File.
News

‘F--- off, you know my name’

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
6th Mar 2020 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIG night out with friends ended in chaos when a young Hervey Bay man was found intoxicated inside another person's home last month.

Matthew Nicholas Porich was located by the resident around 1am on February 9.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said the complainant was able to pin him down.

Police arrived and found the complainant standing over Porich near the front door.

"Officers tried to handcuff him but he resisted," Ms McConnell said.

They were eventually able to restrain him but he refused to get into the paddy wagon.

After arriving at the watch house, Porich refused to say his name.

"He responded by telling the officer to f--- off and that he already knew his name," Ms McConnell said.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter argued much of his client's behaviour could be blamed on booze.

Porich pleaded guilty to three charges.

Mr Guttridge imposed a $650 fine but did not record a conviction.

More Stories

Show More
court news crime news fccrime hervey bay crime hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 Things to do this weekend

        premium_icon 5 Things to do this weekend

        News Fun things to do in the South Burnett this weekend!

        • 6th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE: ‘It’s enough to give you the sh**s!’

        premium_icon TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE: ‘It’s enough to give you the sh**s!’

        Offbeat Toilet paper shortages ‘roll’ out into the region.

        Gympie region age champs set to make big splash at state

        premium_icon Gympie region age champs set to make big splash at state

        Swimming Seven records and eight wins between the pair should make the duo hard to stop.

        BURNETT’S BEST: Help us uncover our region’s finest

        BURNETT’S BEST: Help us uncover our region’s finest

        Community South Burnett is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events.