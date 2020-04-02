Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
Health

Face mask guidance set for review

by Victoria Craw
2nd Apr 2020 8:58 PM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will review its guidelines on who should be wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic following the release of a new study.

Global cases of the disease look set to pass one million, with the total number of deaths approaching 50,000 according to data from John Hopkins University. However the real number of cases and deaths is almost certain to be higher.

It comes as Italy, Spain and the UK approach the peak of their infections, with warnings the US is on track to become the next Italy. 

Follow our live rolling coverage below

Originally published as Face mask guidance set for review

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health world health organisation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SSSAFETY FIRST: Unique way to keep others 1.5m away

        premium_icon SSSAFETY FIRST: Unique way to keep others 1.5m away

        Offbeat Police spot a resident with a quirky way of ensuring others adhere to social distancing rules.

        Shift changeovers to protect staff and customers

        premium_icon Shift changeovers to protect staff and customers

        Business IGA: Social distancing in store, panic-buying and impact of Cherbourg...

        New-look golf club to emerge after coronavirus

        premium_icon New-look golf club to emerge after coronavirus

        Golf One club is using virus-imposed downtime to undergo a significant facelift.

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day