Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

AFL

AFL premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from Saints’ AFL season...

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

Life

Life premium_icon 40+ PICS: Burnett’s best sunsets and sunrises

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: St Paddy's Day the South Burnett Way

Rugby League premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Murgon continue dominance in 9’s comp

News premium_icon 30 PICS: Murgon hosts its 97th annual agricultural...

Life

Life premium_icon GALLERY: Kumbia International Women’s Day lunch

Life

Life premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 50+ pics from Proston Show 2020

Local Faces premium_icon PHOTOS: Inspiring women from around South Burnett

COOOOOYAR: All the action from this year's Cooyar Show.

Life premium_icon GALLERY: 80+ photos from the Cooyar Show

Education premium_icon BLOOPERS GALLERY: South Burnett Prep class...

News premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: All of our South Burnett Prep...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

SEA OF COLOUR: Saint Mary's show their true colours at exciting school fundraiser.

News premium_icon A STORM OF COLOUR: 47 photos from Saint Mary's Colour...

WHEN I GROW UP: We asked prep students what they want to be when they grow up.

Education premium_icon WHEN I GROW UP: Meet our ambitious new preps

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

FASHION FORWARD: All the fashion and faces from the 2020 Bell Races in one MEGA gallery.

News premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 250+ photos from the Bell Races

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News premium_icon 50 PHOTOS: Tom Curtain returns

News

News premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: New Year’s Day in Yarraman

News premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: New Year’s Eve at the Kingaroy RSL

CELEBRATION: All the shenanigans from last night's New Year's Eve party at the Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy.

News premium_icon GALLERY: All the New Year's shenanigans from the...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

News

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

by
7th May 2020 6:08 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNDERGROUND explosion at Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine near Moranbah has sent shockwaves through an industry reeling from the deaths of seven men in the mines and quarry industry in 18 months.

Five workers suffered signficant burns in the incident about 3.15pm on May 6. All five were flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a large-scale medivac operation from Moranbah Hospital.

The State Government has vowed a thorough probe into the disaster in a quest for answers.

It is the latest in a tragic number of incidents to rock the industry.

allan houston brad duxbury bradley hardwick clermont collinsville david routledge donald rabbitt jack gerdes mackay mining accident mining death moranbah
Mackay Daily Mercury