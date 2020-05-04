FACING COURT: Five drug drivers caught behind the wheel

DRUG DRIVERS: The Kingaroy Road Policing Unit have intercepted five drivers who all tested positive for cannabis, methamphetamines or MDMA. Picture: Steve Tyson

KINGAROY Road Policing Unit intercepted five drug drivers last week.

All have tested positive to either cannabis, methylamphetamine or MDMA or a combination of these drugs.

On Thursday afternoon, May 30 a 55-year-old female from Kingaroy was intercepted on Haly Street, Kingaroy.

She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, 2020.

Police also intercepted a 51- year old male driver from Tannum Sands on Haly St on Saturday afternoon, May 2.

He will also appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, 2020.

On Sunday, May 3 the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit intercepted three separate drivers all driving with drugs present in their systems.

A 21-year-old male from Brooklands was intercepted in that afternoon on the Bunya Highway, Kingaroy.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on June 1, 2020.

An 18-year-old male from Kingaroy was also intercepted in the afternoon on Fitzroy Street, Kingaroy.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, 2020.

And lastly, a 21-year-old male from Kingaroy was intercepted in the afternoon on Moore Street, Kingaroy.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, 2020.

Courts and coronavirus

While Queensland Courts are open and hearing cases, Queensland Health is advising people to stay at home if they are feeling unwell or have been overseas in the past 14 days.

If you consider that this advice applies to you, please do not attend a court location.

For Magistrates Court matters, defendants are encouraged to make use of electronic pleas of guilty and adjournments, where available.

For more information contact the Kingaroy Magistrate via telephone on 4164 0230 or email courthouse.kingaroy @justice.qld.gov.au.