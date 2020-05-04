Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG DRIVERS: The Kingaroy Road Policing Unit have intercepted five drivers who all tested positive for cannabis, methamphetamines or MDMA. Picture: Steve Tyson
DRUG DRIVERS: The Kingaroy Road Policing Unit have intercepted five drivers who all tested positive for cannabis, methamphetamines or MDMA. Picture: Steve Tyson
Community

FACING COURT: Five drug drivers caught behind the wheel

Kate McCormack
4th May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KINGAROY Road Policing Unit intercepted five drug drivers last week.

All have tested positive to either cannabis, methylamphetamine or MDMA or a combination of these drugs.

On Thursday afternoon, May 30 a 55-year-old female from Kingaroy was intercepted on Haly Street, Kingaroy.

She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, 2020.

Police also intercepted a 51- year old male driver from Tannum Sands on Haly St on Saturday afternoon, May 2.

He will also appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, 2020.

On Sunday, May 3 the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit intercepted three separate drivers all driving with drugs present in their systems.

A 21-year-old male from Brooklands was intercepted in that afternoon on the Bunya Highway, Kingaroy.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on June 1, 2020.

An 18-year-old male from Kingaroy was also intercepted in the afternoon on Fitzroy Street, Kingaroy.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, 2020.

And lastly, a 21-year-old male from Kingaroy was intercepted in the afternoon on Moore Street, Kingaroy.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, 2020.

Courts and coronavirus

While Queensland Courts are open and hearing cases, Queensland Health is advising people to stay at home if they are feeling unwell or have been overseas in the past 14 days.

If you consider that this advice applies to you, please do not attend a court location.

For Magistrates Court matters, defendants are encouraged to make use of electronic pleas of guilty and adjournments, where available.

For more information contact the Kingaroy Magistrate via telephone on 4164 0230 or email courthouse.kingaroy @justice.qld.gov.au.

cannabis dangerous drugs charge driving intoxicated drug driving charge kingaroy kingaroy drug charges kingaroy road policing unit mdma methamhetamine
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police request info after serious Wondai traffic incident

        premium_icon Police request info after serious Wondai traffic incident

        News Did you see something that could be helpful?

        Residents told they can’t download COVIDSafe app

        premium_icon Residents told they can’t download COVIDSafe app

        Health Eager to lift coronavirus restrictions, North Burnett residents are being told they...

        REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen

        premium_icon REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen

        News Premier sets ambitious target to reopen Queensland’s cafes and restaurants

        A BEAUTIFUL LAST RIDE: Daughters farewell fun-loving dad

        premium_icon A BEAUTIFUL LAST RIDE: Daughters farewell fun-loving dad

        News Nanango community says goodbye to local man who died doing what he loved best:...