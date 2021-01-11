Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

‘Failed leader’: Star’s brutal Trump attack

by Staff Writers
11th Jan 2021 9:41 AM

 

Arnold Schwarzenegger has released a lengthy video statement branding Donald Trump the "worst president ever" and denouncing some of his fellow members of the Republican party for their "spinelessness".

The actor and former governor of California compared the pro-Trump mob storming the US Capitol to the Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, which was a 1938 attack against Jewish people carried out by Nazi forces and civilians.

He drew similarities between the 1938 event and the Capitol attack, claiming both were incited by "lies and intolerance".

"President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election. He sought a coup by misleading people with lies," Mr Schwarzenegger said.

"President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet."

Two people have now been arrested and charged in relation to the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday that killed five people, including a police officer.

Larry Rendell Brock and Eric Gavelek Munchel have both been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

 

Originally published as 'Failed leader': Star's brutal Trump attack

More Stories

arnold schwarzenegger capitol riots donald trump editors picks us politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Two days of zero cases and widespread compliance has not been enough for the Premier and Chief Health Officer to declare the mutant COVID-19 strain defeated.

        Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Premium Content Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Crime ‘Suck my c--k’: A South Burnett sex pest offered up cash to two older ladies for...

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Health Think it’s business as usual in the Burnett with Brisbane in a three-day lockdown?...

        CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Crime From high range speeding to hooning teens, here’s what has been keeping Blackbutt...