Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Professor Dianne Jolley, who is accused of sending threatening letters to herself, will be released from prison almost two weeks since her second arrest.
Professor Dianne Jolley, who is accused of sending threatening letters to herself, will be released from prison almost two weeks since her second arrest.
Crime

’Fake death threat’ professor released from prison

by Luke Costin, AAP
21st Jan 2020 5:43 PM

A Sydney professor accused of sending threatening letters to herself will be released from prison almost two weeks since her second arrest.

Professor Dianne Jolley, the dean of science at the University of Technology Sydney, was arrested in November for allegedly sending fake threats to herself after the university planned to cancel a Chinese medicine course.

She was arrested again on January 8 at her Woolooware home after allegedly sending nine more letters.

Jolley is fighting the charges, her lawyer told reporters on Tuesday.

Central Local Court magistrate Clare Farnan cast the case against the academic as "not overwhelming" and said it was not "absolutely inevitable" Jolley would be jailed if convicted.

She rejected the police contention that Jolley shouldn't be released on bail as she could endanger public safety by carrying out the biological hazard attacks threatened in the letters.

"There's nothing whatsoever in your case (to) support that. It's speculative," Ms Farnan said.

As part of Jolley's seven bail conditions, the academic will be unable to mail anything except through her legal representatives and must not enter UTS premises or contact the university's staff.

bail court crime death threats professor dianne jolley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HIGH ALERT: BOM forecasts severe weather for Burnett

        HIGH ALERT: BOM forecasts severe weather for Burnett

        Weather Numerous parts of the Burnett to be affected by extreme weather conditions.

        Vouchers on offer to help kids get involved in sport

        premium_icon Vouchers on offer to help kids get involved in sport

        Sport How you can access $150 per child, per year to go toward the cost of joining a...

        How you can access $500,000 drought relief loans

        How you can access $500,000 drought relief loans

        Rural Maranoa MP announces new initiative to offer financial relief to farm-dependent...

        Burnett runner one step closer to Olympic dream

        premium_icon Burnett runner one step closer to Olympic dream

        Athletics A former South Burnett student is one step closer to his ultimate goal after...