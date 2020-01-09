Familiar faces share their wishes for the new decade

2020 VISION: Influential figures from the South Burnett share their hopes for the new decade. Picture: Contributed

AS WE roll into a new year and decade, thoughts often turn to the future.

The South Burnett Times spoke with some familiar faces from across the region about their fondest memories from 2019 and what they hope for most in the new year.

David Littleproud, Member for Maranoa

“Being re-elected as the Member for Maranoa was a deeply humbling experience,” Mr Littleproud said.

“In 2020 I want to make sure we continue to get our fair share of support from the Federal Government for the South Burnett and Maranoa.

“Being able to secure $4.8 billion last term as member was a good start, but it’s important we build on that.”

Moving into the new year, Mr Littleproud’s greatest wish was simple: “More rain”.

“The people of the South Burnett have shown great determination and resilience during the drought and I’m confident that when rain does come our region will rebound quickly,” he said.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud. Picture: Bianca Hrovat

Mark Pitt, South Burnett Regional Council CEO

Mr Pitt said his fondest memory from 2019 was being awarded on a state level for his dedication to his community.

“My greatest personal highlight was being awarded the Public Service Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in recognition of service to the community and local government,” he said.

Mr Pitt said he looked forward to working with the council after the March 2020 local government election to set goals and priorities.

“Starting a new year and decade, I am looking forward to the opportunity to revisit our Community and Corporate Plan for the council,” he said.

“This process will continue to build a cohesive community with the focus on positive communication and be based on the solid foundation of the work that has gone before.”

He said it was an exciting time for the region, but echoed one of Mr Littleproud’s wishes.

“Top of my wish list for 2020 is a good soaking of rain across the whole region,” he said.

“From that I am looking forward to continue to get out and about and being a part of our wonderful community.”

CEO Mark Pitt. Picture: File

Danita Potter, Division 3 councillor

Councillor Potter said it had been a busy year and found it hard to choose just one proud moment from 2019.

“We did start the Pinking Up South Burnett campaign,” she said.

“Breast cancer affects nearly everyone, whether it’s friends or family.

“We had Yarraman and Goomeri join in with some incredible decorations.”

Moving into 2020, Cr Potter said she had a few things on her list of goals to achieve.

“Become healthier, bring recycling to the region and see the Kingaroy town revitalised along with the parking area behind the Commonwealth Bank,” she said.

On a community level, Cr Potter said she hoped for a beautiful soaking of rain, and highlighted a few other issues she believed needed some awareness.

“Gain more money from the Federal Government to help fund roads amongst other things,” she said.

“Also that there to be no deaths by suicide this year and no deaths or serious injuries in vehicle accidents.”

Councillor Danita Potter. Picture: Jessica McGrath

Terry Fleischfresser, Division 4 councillor

Councillor Fleischfresser said his portfolio of property, planning and development had achieved many firsts in 2019 for the community.

“Bunnings came to town creating 68 new jobs,” he said.

“IGA extended their current facility, bringing a new chemist and eatery venue.

“AGL wind farm came online this year with other similar future development in the pipeline.

“We have seen huge investment through new piggeries, piggery extensions and feedlots with others to come.”

The highest priority for Cr Fleischfresser in 2020 is securing funding for the region.

“My concern is the lack of federal funding to bring our water supply up to a standard where every bit of water catchment is utilised for storage for the future with no cost to our community,” he said.

“I want to continue to attract investment and developers who can bring more employment and stability to our communities, so families can be confident their children will have jobs to look forward to in the future

“And lastly, rain, rain, rain.”