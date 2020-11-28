'Max Max' madness: Families terrorised by teen 4WD drivers

Richmond Police District personnel were called to Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head, on Friday evening.

TEEN drivers in 4WD vehicles terrorised walkers at Seven Mile Beach on Friday evening, in what was described as "like a scene out of a Mad Max movie".

NSW Police confirmed an investigation was underway after residents contacted authorities.

"Officers from Richmond Police District have commenced an investigation regarding the reported actions of 4WD drivers on Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head about 6pm Friday, November 27," the statement said.

"Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballina Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000".

Nobody had been arrested or charged as of noon Saturday.

An East Ballina resident who witnessed the incident with his wife but requested for his name not to be published, said four vehicles entered Seven Mile Beach on Friday from the horse entrance at around 6pm.

He said all four vehicles had P plate signs on them and all drivers were allegedly local residents and minors.

"(They) lined up and started drag racing," he said.

"In doing this, they grew very close, terrorising one woman, and then drove to either side of a man with a baby and his wife, sticking their finger up, terrorising them too.

"One of them started to zigzag like it's going to roll. As they approached, they break into file and raced past, just missing the parent and baby.

"It was like a scene out of a Mad Max movie."

It is understood the second family are Lennox Head residents.

The resident criticised Ballina Shire Council for its lack of control over the situation at local beaches.

"Council has been extremely irresponsible in allowing families, dogs, four-wheel-drive and horses all on the same beach in a heavily populated area," he said.

"We, the people of Ballina Shire and Lennox Head require Ballina Shire Council to close this beach to 4-wheel-drives for safety and environmental purposes."

Ballina Shire mayor David Wright said the situation was terrible.

"Sounds like people walking down the beach were put in danger and that should not be the case," he said.

"This may mean that due to the actions of a few, the whole 4WD community may lose access to the beach.

"We'll have a further discussion about this during the week."

