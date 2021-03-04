Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged after an 11-year-old Pomeranian was killed during an alleged break and enter at a home in Sydney’s southwest.
A man has been charged after an 11-year-old Pomeranian was killed during an alleged break and enter at a home in Sydney’s southwest.
Crime

Family dog killed during alleged break and enter

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
4th Mar 2021 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who allegedly killed a family's pet dog while robbing a house in Sydney's south west earlier this year has been charged.

Police allege the home on Glider Ave, Middleton Grange, was broken into between 10:30pm January 30 and 1pm January 31.

The homeowners later came back to their property and found their 11-year-old Pomeranian dead and items including jewellery, electronics and designer clothes allegedly stolen.

A family’s Pomeranian dog was found dead following an alleged break and enter into their home.
A family’s Pomeranian dog was found dead following an alleged break and enter into their home.

Following further inquiries police arrived at a home on Hitter Ave, Mount Pritchard and arrested a 19 year-old man.

He was taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with stealing less than $60,000 value during break and enter and aggravated animal cruelty.

The 19-year-old man was refused bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on Thursday.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Family dog killed during alleged break and enter

crime dog police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics rush to car rollover near Kingaroy

        Premium Content Paramedics rush to car rollover near Kingaroy

        News Emergency services rushed to the scene of a single vehicle rollover just outside of Kingaroy. MORE DETAILS:

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg

        FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        ‘Lying on bed in PJs’: Female teacher accused of student sex

        Premium Content ‘Lying on bed in PJs’: Female teacher accused of student sex

        Crime Alleged teacher student sexual relationship claim hits cou