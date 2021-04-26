Trent Riley went missing in Moreton Bay on April 4.

The family of Trent Riley have called off the official search for the missing 26-year-old, 11 days after his boat was found in Moreton Bay without anyone on board.

Mr Riley was declared missing about 3.30pm on April 14, sparking a large land and air search by water police, the coast guard, family, friends and members of the community.

A Facebook group dedicated to co-ordinating the public search for Mr Riley has more than 11,000 members.

Police search for Trent Riley in Moreton Bay. Picture: 9 News Queensland

Over more than a week, hundreds of people joined the search from the Port of Brisbane to search Moreton Bay and Mud Island for signs of Mr Riley.

The family called off the search on Anzac Day.

His brother Shannon Riley said in a video posted to Facebook on Sunday that calling off the search was the hardest thing he had done in his life.

Trent Riley family have called off the official search for the 26-year-old.

"I know a lot of you'se (sic) are going to be still searching but the official search is finished today," he said.

"Be proud of Trent because this message is going to continue … everyone needs to be like f***ing Trent, if everyone had a piece of Trent in their hearts we would accomplish world peace."

Shannon thanked the community for their search efforts.

A tribute event for Mr Riley is expected to be held later this week.

Originally published as Family makes heartbreaking call on search for missing boatie