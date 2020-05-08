Family share their harrowing experience following house blaze

NEW START: The Packer family at their old rental home on Logan St in Kingaroy after it was destroyed in an accidental fire last month.

THE Packer family will take the first steps towards a fresh start today as they move into their new rental house, just around the corner from where their previous home of four years went up in flames, destroying nearly everything they owned.

The young couple said the last few weeks have been a harrowing experience but they have managed to get through it all thanks to the kindness of family and friends, as well as the generosity of complete strangers.

After their rental house on Logan St in Kingaroy caught on fire last month, neighbours were quick to come to the aid of the Packers, who said at first the event came as one giant shock.

Ryan Packer, 27, said it took a couple of days for the full reality of what had happened to sink in.

“It didn’t hit me until the following night when I was thinking to myself “I just want to go home to my own bed” and I remembered why I couldn’t do that anymore,” he said.

“That first night after the fire at my mum’s house we barely slept, I think we probably only got two hours sleep. There’s a lot of anxiety that follows after something like this happens.

“All the what what-ifs keep running though your head, every sound has you on alert and when I smell the smell of smoke it brings you right back to that afternoon.

The remains of the Packer's rental house on Logan St in Kingaroy after an accidental fire destroyed it last month.

Jordanna, 27, said if it hadn’t been for their four-year-old daughter Izabella, the family would not have been alerted to the blaze for several more minutes.

“She was playing in the loungeroom while I was finishing off a big spring clean and she came out to me and said “Mummy scary fire” and by that stage the fire alarms hadn’t even alerted us to what was going on.

“My first reaction was just to get the kids and get out of there,” she said.

“I grabbed Hunter (their six-month-old) out of his high chair, woke Ryan up and we just took the kids and made our way out around the side of the house out to the road.

“By then the entire front window was engulfed and the fire had spread into the ceiling where the insulation just fuelled it like mad. It just took off so quick.

“I hate to think about what would have happened if we hadn’t gotten out for another couple of minutes.”

While quick thinking and timing was certainly on the Packer’s side when it came to saving their most important possessions, each other, the fire was so destructive the only material items able to be salvaged was their clothing.

“Fortunately we have incredible friends and family who have managed to help us save about 70 per cent of our clothes by putting it all through multiple wash cycles to remove the smoke, but it wasn’t safe to save any of the furniture,” Jordanna said.

“Even the things that were somewhat structurally sound weren’t okay to take because of how much smoke and water damage there was, which is really hard because we’d just managed to do up Izabella’s bedroom with new bunk beds.”

The young parents said they had just gotten to a good place financially after working hard and saving for many years.

“We haven’t been the people to have a lot of extra money lying around so after moving from Mackay to Kingaroy five years ago we had just managed to get nice furniture and appliances and get the kids set up in their rooms,” Jordanna said.

“But people keep reminding us we are young enough to start again and we know those items are just material, you can buy new beds and appliances… at the end of the day we got out of there with our lives and that’s all that matters.”

Ryan and Jordanna said they have been overwhelmed by the support from the community.

“At first it was quite hard to accept any help, I think we felt a bit uncomfortable receiving hand outs especially from people we didn’t even know.

“We certainly didn’t expect this much help, it truly has been so beautiful and overwhelming.”

The Packers said the Kingaroy Uniting Church reached out to them and donated a new fridge and washing machine while another woman from Facebook marketplace gave them a couch set and other kind souls have organised click and collect orders from Kmart, new linen from Big W and given them bags of clothes and toys for the children.

“My initial thought is “I want to go and give all these people flowers and chocolates” but if you were to write a list down of everyone who has helped us out in some way, it would be a mile long,” Jordanna said.

Before taking maternity leave the young mum was a fitness instructor at Conquer Fitness and worked at the popular Glendon Street Cafe.

“We didn’t realise how valued we were by this incredible community before the fire, but it feels really special knowing all these amazing people have helped give us a leg to stand on while we restart our new life in our new home.

“There’s a long way to go but we have a lot of hope and it’s thanks to this community.”



A GoFundMe account has been set up to by Fiona Coyne to assist the Packer’s with getting back on their feet. To make a donation follow this link.