Fan favourite: Roosters veteran to hang up the boots

Roosters backrower Mitchell Aubusson, one of the great clubmen of the modern age, will retire at the end of the 2020 season.

The news comes as star back-rower Boyd Cordner is expected to ease the club's injury struggles by making a return for Friday night's clash with Brisbane.

Aubusson is currently sidelined with a torn ligament in his wrist, but is expected to return to the field in the next few weeks.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The 32-year-old requires one more first-grade appearance to equal Anthony Minichiello's all-time Roosters record of 302 matches.

Long regarded as one of the most underrated players in the league, Aubusson has played in all four of the club's grand final appearances since 2010.

Since making his debut in 2007 he's become a fan favourite at Bondi.

"This is a decision I've thought long and hard about. I'm still really enjoying my footy and love being around the team we have here at the Roosters, but I have no doubt that it's the right time to make this call," Aubusson said.

"I remember as a 15-year-old growing up thinking I'd love to just play one game of first grade, and to be able to reflect on the career I've had so far, and to have done it all with the Roosters is something I'm incredibly proud of. The Sydney Roosters Club and everyone who's a part of it means everything to me.

Mitch Aubusson celebrates his 300th NRL match. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Aubusson's injury is one of a host the two-time defending premiers have been forced to endure as they attempt to win a third-straight title.

Cordner's return is a timely one, with the co-captain spending the last few weeks on the sidelines as a precaution after he suffered a concussion.