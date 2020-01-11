Fancy a swim? Check out these places to cool down

SOUTH Burnett is known for its long, hot summers.

However, there are a number of places to escape the heat and cool down this January.

Check out our list of spots to take a dip and relax as the weather heats up.

Bjelke-Petersen Dam

A favourite of locals and visitors is BP Dam, which is located just outside of Murgon.

It is renowned as one of the big bass impoundments in Queensland, so you will always spot a few boats on the water.

As well as being a fisherman’s hot spot, the local dam is a great spot for water skiing, kayaking, and swimming.

Depsite the low level of BP Dam, people are still using the local watering hole. Picture: Laura Blackmore

Lake Boondooma

Whether you’re on the water, in the water or relaxing by the water, Lake Boondooma, located 20km north of Proston, is one of the South Burnett’s best outdoor recreation areas.

It’s a popular spot to cool down on a summer day, offering something for everyone.

Boaters, water skiers, fishing enthusiasts and those just wanting to take a dip will enjoy a cool down in the lake.

Lake Boondooma Caravan Park is located on the shores of the lake for people wanting to extend their stay, which includes a kiosk.

Brad and Tam Scorgie at Boondooma Dam enjoying the summer summersets. Picture: Contributed

Coomba Falls

Located a few kilometres from Maidenwell, this watering hole is surrounded by picturesque scenery.

Bring a picnic and make the most of the day or trek back to Maidenwell for a bite to eat.

Guests will have to use a boardwalk of stairs to access the site.

Coomba Falls, not far from Kingaroy. A popular swimming spot. Picture: Contributed

Local council pools

Visit one of the council pool’s to cool down from the heat this summer.

Kingaroy, Wondai, Murgon, Proston, Blackbutt and Nanango are currently open.

Check the website or call to confirm their exact opening hours.