Fans notice curious detail about star

He's this year's MasterChef frontrunner affectionately dubbed the "Dessert King" by fans.

And while tonight, Reynold Poernomo's performance in the kitchen was no exception to his impressive display this season, it was a rather risque detail that had fans talking.

Taking to Twitter, many thought they noticed a love bite on the left side of the 26-year-old restaurant owner's neck.

You be the judge:

Hickey or bruise? Viewers are convinced Reynold was sporting a “love bite” on MasterChef. Picture: Channel 10.

The mark - which looked like a small bruise - was even spotted by some eagle-eyed viewers in Monday night's episode, but was much more prominent on Tuesday.

It certainly had fans flocking to speculate:

Can @10styling get Reynold a turtleneck for his next hickey please #MasterchefAU — Sir_Baden 🏳️‍🌈 (@badenchalmers) June 30, 2020

According to Mamamia, and judging by his Instagram page, Reynold has been with his partner Chelia Dinata since 2017.

Dinata, according to the publication, is currently living in Bali after finishing a university degree at UNSW.

Opening up about his love life last month, Reynold said that even before COVID-19 hit, maintaining a long-distance relationship was "tough".

"It's 100 per cent tough anyway, and then COVID-19 happened. I'm not even sure when I can next visit her now," he told TV Week in May .

He added that he felt "pressure" for them to take the next step.

"There is pressure to get engaged. I definitely want to get married, but I have a checklist I must meet before I put a ring on her finger," he explained.

"I have standards. I want to be financially stable, own multiple businesses and have my own house."

Reynold, who owns Sydney restaurant Koi Dessert Bar, scored immunity on Tuesday, giving him an express pass to the top five.

His win came after an intense "lucky dip" style challenge in which contestants Poh Ling Yeow and Laura Sharrad had to blind select two ingredients to be celebrated in a main and dessert.

Landing dates and Portuguese fortified wine Madeira, Reynold's super-sweet ingredient list looked set to let him down.

But thanks to a clever dessert (standard for the experimental chef) and a mushroom dish served with a date puree, he was granted immunity.

Reynold’s dessert was topped with a Madeira veil. Picture: Channel 10

Meanwhile, Poh's olive and quail-stuffed gnocchi was a let down, and Laura's vanilla dessert overpowered by a brown bread crumb.

MasterChef: Back to Win continues Sunday night from 7.30 on Channel 10.

Originally published as Fans notice curious detail about star

Here is Reynold’s hickey plating up. Picture: Channel 10.

And here it is front-on. Picture: Channel 10.

I can’t stop looking at Reynold’s ISO hickey!!! #MasterchefAU — 💧JRV🌈 (@outbacknt) June 30, 2020

Did anyone else notice Reynold’s love bite tonight? #MasterChefAU — seth darby 🌈 (@sethdarby) June 30, 2020

#MasterChefAU is it just me or is that a hickey on Reynold’s neck 🤔 ? — C.S 🇦🇺😷 (@oroubos) June 30, 2020

Me trying to figure out which other Masterchef contestant gave Reynold a hickey #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/VuFW2BA6qa — Daryl (@xwickedmindx) June 30, 2020

Does #Reynold have a hickey on the left side of his neck? #MasterchefAU — Naw Tea (@NawTea2) June 30, 2020

Is that a lovebite/hickey on Reynold's neck? #MasterchefAU — Suzy Wrong (@SuzyWrong) June 30, 2020