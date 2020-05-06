Menu
Kim Kardashian's snakeskin inspired Insta post has been called out by fans.
Celebrity

Fans spot photoshop fail in Kim’s post

by Melissa Roberto
6th May 2020 10:21 AM

Kim Kardashian-West is still serving fierce looks while at home in quarantine.

The 39-year-old reality star heated up Instagram late on Monday with a series of snaps from a photo shoot where she channels a snake, but fans were quick to point out a photoshop fail.

In the revealing look, the KKW Beauty founder leaves little to the imagination as she poses in a snakeskin strapless bra and a matching piece of material draped over her waist.

Kardashian accessorised the look with a matching print in her long, brunette hair long with animal print nails.

But look closely at her hair on the right, it looks like remnants of her fingernails have been left behind in the editing process.

View this post on Instagram

Venomousss

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Despite this fans were still loving the snakeskin inspired shots. Her little sister, Kylie Jenner, was a fan of the photos as she left a comment featuring heart-eye and drooling face emojis.

Kim Kardashian’s latest shoot.
The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is streaming its new season on Foxtel, then shared another racy slide show of photos on the social media platform. This time, Kanye West's wife dons a neon yellow one-piece bathing suit as she poses at a property next to the ocean.

View this post on Instagram

Sunbeams

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

New customers get all of Foxtel Now free for 10 days. Trial it

"Sunbeams," Kardashian captioned the second set of photos.

Each post received over 2.5 million views overnight.

The reality-star-turned-prison-reform advocate spent most of Monday reminiscing on past fashion statements. In honour of Met Gala Monday, Kardashian reposted former shots on her Instagram stories of her at the luxe New York ball in designer wear.

Kim at last year’s Met Gala. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The Met Gala was one of several events that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Fans spot photoshop fail in Kim's post

