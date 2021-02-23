Menu
Fans stunned as Daft Punk suddenly split

by Tyler McCarthy, Fox News
23rd Feb 2021 8:12 AM

 

Popular electronic music pioneers Daft Punk announced they're breaking up after 28 years together.

The French duo, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, shared the news on Monday in an 8-minute video titled Epilogue. Kathryn Frazier, the band's longtime publicist, confirmed the break up for The Associated Press as well.

Daft Punk, known for their signature helmets when performing, had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with One More Time, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger and Get Lucky.

Bangalter and de Homem-Christo met at a Paris school in 1987. Prior to Daft Punk, they formed an indie rock band named Darling.

They officially formed Daft Punk in 1993, and the helmeted, mute and mysterious musicians released their debut album, Homework, 1997. They first found success with the international hit Da Funk, which topped the Billboard dance charts and earned them their first Grammy nomination. A second No. 1 hit and Grammy nomination followed with Around the World.

 

Daft Punk spent time touring around the world and reached greater heights with their sophomore album, 2001's Discovery. It included the infectious smash One More Time and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, which Kanye West famously flipped into his own hit Stronger, released in 2007. It won West the best rap solo performance Grammy at the 2008 show, where West and Daft Punk performed together onstage.

A year later, a live version of Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger won Daft Punk the best dance recording Grammy - their first win - and their Alive 2007 album picked up best electronic/dance album.

But was the 2014 Grammys where Daft Punk really took the spotlight, winning album of the year for Random Access Memories and making history as the first electronic act to win the highest honour at the Grammys. The duo won four awards that night, including record of the year for their bombshell hit Get Lucky, featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

Random Access Memories was regarded as a genre-bending album highlighted by its mix of live instrumentation, disco sounds, funk, rock, R&B and more. Rolling Stone ranked it No. 295 on their list of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" last year.

 

 

 

 

 

 


This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Fans stunned as Daft Punk suddenly split

