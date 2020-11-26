Madonna started trending on Twitter this morning due to a case of mistaken identity.

Some social media users mistakenly thought the Like A Prayer singer had died when in fact it was football superstar Diego Maradona who had passed away.

Maradona.

The Argentine football god, 60, died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month.

Twitter quickly lit up with RIP messages for the singer, before there was an avalanche of tweets pointing out it was the sports star who had died.

madonna logging into twitter to find out she has died pic.twitter.com/MDllPh4oHm — john (@johnmceneaney) November 25, 2020

Madonna coming to crematorium to thank Maradona that he made her trending again pic.twitter.com/tn2NPQIyss — ivan 🧚 (@ukrhoe) November 25, 2020

Americans when they realize it's Maradona, not Madonna pic.twitter.com/kOUxMTWlsc — Blank (@Nr_Amn39) November 25, 2020

Not gonna lie, for the first 30 seconds of my morning I was frantic about Madonna. — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) November 25, 2020

Seriously people, you mix up the hand of God with "Like a Virgin" and you are not going to good places #Madonna — 🌏💧🔥⚡🐨 James Nicholson (@jamnic77) November 25, 2020

So in conclusion, Madonna the singer is alive and well, but Maradona the sporting legend is sadly dead.

Originally published as Fans thought Madonna had died